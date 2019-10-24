 

KZN mother pleads for safe return of eight-year-old daughter

2019-10-24 17:44

Kaveel Singh

A KZN mother has pleaded for the safe return of her eight-year-old daughter who was alleged to have been snatched from outside school. (iStock)

A KZN mother has pleaded for the safe return of her eight-year-old daughter who was alleged to have been snatched from outside school. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A KwaZulu-Natal mother is making a public plea to help find her eight-year-old daughter who was allegedly kidnapped from a North Coast school on Wednesday.

"She is my angel and she is my baby. I just want them to give her back unharmed. Please, she has not done anything. She is an innocent," said distraught mother Mbali Mzimela.

Amahle Mthimkhulu was allegedly kidnapped outside Dawnview Primary School in KwaDukuza shortly before her transport fetched her from school.

"I cannot sleep, I cannot eat, and I do not know what to do with myself. I just want to hold her again. She is so small. Please, I just want my child," said Mzimela.

It is believed that the little girl was taken by an unknown woman, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"A case of kidnapping was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation. The girl was with other children at King Shaka Street in KwaDukuza when she was kidnapped by an unknown woman," she said.

The provincial department of education pleaded with anyone who may have information to contact the authorities.

"We are calling upon anyone who might have the 'lead' information to assist the police so that the child is brought back home," said Department of education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

"Our prayers go out to parents during this difficult time. We hope the child is safe."

Anyone with information can call CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or KwaDukuza SAPS on 032 551 8206.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Embattled SABC plans to launch a streaming service to take on Netflix

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:40 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Khayelitsha 17:36 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 