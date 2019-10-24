KZN mother pleads for safe return of eight-year-old daughter

A KZN mother has pleaded for the safe return of her eight-year-old daughter who was alleged to have been snatched from outside school. (iStock)

A KwaZulu-Natal mother is making a public plea to help find her eight-year-old daughter who was allegedly kidnapped from a North Coast school on Wednesday.

"She is my angel and she is my baby. I just want them to give her back unharmed. Please, she has not done anything. She is an innocent," said distraught mother Mbali Mzimela.

Amahle Mthimkhulu was allegedly kidnapped outside Dawnview Primary School in KwaDukuza shortly before her transport fetched her from school.

"I cannot sleep, I cannot eat, and I do not know what to do with myself. I just want to hold her again. She is so small. Please, I just want my child," said Mzimela.

It is believed that the little girl was taken by an unknown woman, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"A case of kidnapping was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation. The girl was with other children at King Shaka Street in KwaDukuza when she was kidnapped by an unknown woman," she said.

The provincial department of education pleaded with anyone who may have information to contact the authorities.

"We are calling upon anyone who might have the 'lead' information to assist the police so that the child is brought back home," said Department of education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

"Our prayers go out to parents during this difficult time. We hope the child is safe."

Anyone with information can call CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or KwaDukuza SAPS on 032 551 8206.