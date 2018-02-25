KZN mother shot dead in front of her child

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal mother was shot dead in front of her child at the Engen Garage in Tara Road, Wentworth, paramedics said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 20:30, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

Jamieson said when paramedics responded to the shooting they found the mother lying on the ground.

The woman who is believed to be in her late 20s had sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body, he said.

"Paramedics assessed her and found that she had suffered extensive injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.

"The mother's child who was in the vehicle was lucky to escape unharmed during the incident."

The cause of the shooting is unknown. Local police were on scene for further investigation.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter