KZN motorcyclist killed in collision with taxi

Durban - A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a minibus taxi, emergency services said.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency service spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the Friday morning crash occurred in Pietermaritzburg and left eight passengers in the taxi injured.

"Unfortunately, the driver was killed. Eight people from the minibus taxi were treated for minor injuries. They were transported to hospital."

McKenzie said the exact cause of the crash was unknown.

