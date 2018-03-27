 

KZN municipality says spending millions on mayoral mansion above board

2018-03-27 15:45

Kaveel Singh

The DA flag is waving. (Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

The DA flag is waving. (Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The spokesperson for the City of uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed claims made by a Democratic Alliance councillor that a mansion being built for Mayor Mduduzi Mhlongo is being constructed at inflated costs and without approval.

Councillor Christo Botha said he wrote to municipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mayoral mansion project was sourced.

He also questioned why details of the development had not been communicated to the local council or the public.

"What is of concern is that the matter and its support resolutions were not brought to council for proper deliberation and engagement. Construction of the mansion is underway at the Meer En See suburb, where clearing on the 4 470m2 yard has begun," Botha said.

He said the site for the project had been located and that the land was estimated to be worth between R5m and R6.5m.

"A further concern is that the development notice says the clearing is intended for municipal housing and no mention [is made] of the fact that the mayor's mansion is to be erected."

Public-private partnership development

Botha said he had consulted with building contractors who estimated that the development could cost R13 500 per square metre bringing construction costs to R12.3m.

"This excludes the erection of a boundary wall, landscaping and paving and security features which can raise the cost by an added R2m."

Botha said there would also be the cost of furniture and interior decoration that could further escalate the price tag.

"It could be anything from between R750 000 to R1.5m if we are being modest. The continued housekeeping and garden maintenance costs that can range from R20 000 to R25 000 a month."

Botha said if used correctly, the amount he estimated could be used to fund a public-private partnership development.

"We could have a development of 40 to 65 residential apartments valued at anything between R450 000 to R600 000 each, providing an added cash injection to the City of R29 250 000 to R39 000 000. [This is] money that can be reinvested in social housing or the City's healthcare, monies that can be injected into youth business development or a booster injection to fixing the City's infrastructure."

City dismisses high cost claims

City spokesperson Mdu Ncalane, however, dismissed the cost estimates by Botha, maintaining the estimated costs were R5.5m, an amount set aside for the project.

Ncalane justified the mansion purchase saying it was a "strategic investment".

"[It creates] lasting impressions to potential investors. We as a municipality have not compromised on service delivery; in fact we are one of the fastest growing cities, contrary to what councillor Botha will have you believe."

Ncalane added: "People who are short-sighted may perceive the municipal house as a private residence for the incumbent mayor whereas the reality is that mayors serve their terms and they vacate the office. The municipal house will remain a municipal house regardless of who the incumbent is and or whichever political party he or she may come from."

He said the project had been approved "as per the Government Gazette number 37281 of 29 January 2014 regulating councillors' tools of trade and subsequently approved by the council back in 2014/2015 financial year. It was also included in the budget which was approved by council, where councillor Botha sits as a member."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Only Gigaba can answer' - MPs agree to inquiry into Gupta naturalisation

2018-03-27 14:22

Inside News24

 
/World
Kim Jong-Un possibly in China for what might be his first foreign visit
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 