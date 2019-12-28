KZN police arrest cable thieves posing as contractors

Phoenix police arrested four alleged copper thieves who were posing as contractors. (Supplied, SAPS)

Alleged cable thieves posing as contractors have been nabbed by police in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Saturday said officers had embarked on operations along the R102 in the area when they came across the suspects.

"Whilst conducting crime prevention operations they spotted four men posing as contractors and digging up the ground. On further inspection police discovered a hole with a Telkom cable exposed and cut off. It is alleged that the men were about to pull out the cable when police arrived."

READ: 'I'm dying!' - Cable theft suspect burnt badly in Germiston [Warning: Graphic Pictures]

Naicker said four men aged between 27 and 37 were placed under arrest for tampering with essential infrastructure.

They are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on December 30.

"The theft of copper cables has a negative impact on service delivery. We will continue to deal decisively with those who disrupt community services by stealing cables and we will ensure that they are brought to book," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.