 

KZN police arrest cable thieves posing as contractors

2019-12-28 18:25

Kaveel Singh

Phoenix police arrested four alleged copper thieves who were posing as contractors. (Supplied, SAPS)

Phoenix police arrested four alleged copper thieves who were posing as contractors. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Alleged cable thieves posing as contractors have been nabbed by police in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Saturday said officers had embarked on operations along the R102 in the area when they came across the suspects.

"Whilst conducting crime prevention operations they spotted four men posing as contractors and digging up the ground. On further inspection police discovered a hole with a Telkom cable exposed and cut off. It is alleged that the men were about to pull out the cable when police arrived."

READ: 'I'm dying!' - Cable theft suspect burnt badly in Germiston [Warning: Graphic Pictures]

Naicker said four men aged between 27 and 37 were placed under arrest for tampering with essential infrastructure.

They are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on December 30.

"The theft of copper cables has a negative impact on service delivery. We will continue to deal decisively with those who disrupt community services by stealing cables and we will ensure that they are brought to book," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

copper
Some of the tools used buy the alleged copper thieves. (SAPS)

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hennops river rehabilitation to continue in 2020 – City of Tshwane

2019-12-28 18:16

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player wins lekker jackpot 2019-12-27 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 