 

KZN police arrest 'most wanted' Glebelands Hostel murder suspect

2018-05-01 20:22

Mxolisi Mngadi

Glebelands Hostel. (Gallo Images)

Glebelands Hostel. (Gallo Images)

One of the most wanted suspects linked to the Glebelands Hostel murders has been arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Harding, on the south coast of the province.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the man will be charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

"The suspect will be charged with an attempted murder case where Fezeka Njiyelo, 29, was shot and wounded in 2016 at the Glebelands Hostel. The suspect will also be charged with two counts of murder where two Glebelands Hostel residents were killed at Montclair in 2015," Zwane said.

Zwane said William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi were allegedly shot dead by the suspect on September 12, 2015, when they were exiting a supermarket in Montclair in Durban.

He said the man then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle after the shooting.

"A murder docket was opened at the Montclair police station. It was immediately established that the victims were from the Glebelands Hostel and that their murder was linked to the tensions in the hostel at that time and the detective task team immediately took over the investigation," he said.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said the arrest once again demonstrated that their police officers are still committed to bringing those responsible for criminality at the hostel to book.

"We are aware of the great lengths that our police officers go through in tracing those who were allegedly involved in these killings at Glebelands Hostel and we commend them for their persistence," he said.

The man will appear at the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He is expected to join seven other suspects accused of 20 charges, including nine counts of murder, that also occurred at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

Six of the seven men, including a detective from the Durban Central police station, were denied bail by the Durban Magistrate's Court on April 26.

Some of the other charges they faced include racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu, Ncomekile "Matlala" Ntshangase, Khayelihle "Mroza" Mbuthuma, Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe, Mbuyiselwa "Mahliphiza" Mkhize, Vukani Mcobothi and Mondli Talente Mthethwa will appear again in court on May 31.

Mthethwa had abandoned his bail application.

On April 3, the Durban Regional Court sentenced Mbuthuma to life imprisonment for the "contract-style" killing of Sibongile Princess Mtshali, 52, who was shot dead while in her room at the hostel on July 26 last year.

More than 100 people have died as a result of the violence over the allocation of beds and rooms at the hostel.

During the Moerane Commission into political killings in the province, the hostel was described as a "reservoir" of hitmen.

glebelands hostel  |  durban  |  crime

