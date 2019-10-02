 

KZN police arrest wanted murder suspect after he was admitted to hospital

2019-10-02 19:02

Canny Maphanga

Getty Images

Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have nabbed one of their most wanted murder suspects after he was admitted to Ladysmith Hospital for gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

"The police officers followed up on intelligence with regards to a wanted suspect that was admitted at a Ladysmith hospital with gunshot wounds.

"The suspect was placed under arrest at hospital and he is under police guard," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect's murder and attempted murder docket was placed before the Ezakheni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in absentia.

This comes after an incident on September 7 at 12:30 in Ezakheni where two men were allegedly attacked by three suspects while in their vehicle. 

"Khumbulani Mazibuko, 34, was shot and wounded whilst the other victim escaped unscathed. During the shooting, one of the suspects was struck by the victim's car and his rifle was left on the car bonnet," Zwane explained.

The suspects subsequently fled the scene in their getaway vehicle, Zwane added.

The injured victim later passed away at the hospital after he succumbed to his injuries.

"A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Ezakheni police station and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit took over the investigation," Zwane concluded.

The case was remanded to October 10 for a formal bail application.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mbalula vows to meet taxi, bus unions to end violence

2019-10-02 18:09

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players become R165k richer 2019-10-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 