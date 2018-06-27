 

KZN police call on community to assist in search for baby boy

2018-06-27 17:43

Christina Pitt

Three-month-old baby boy from Hibberdene, Durban is missing. (Supplied)

Police have appealed to the Hibberdene community in KwaZulu-Natal to help them locate a missing three-month-old baby boy.

The baby went missing three weeks ago when the mother awoke to find that he was no longer on her bed.

"During this time, a person by the name of Lungelo Simamane and a female friend were visiting at the house," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"The police are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lungelo to contact them urgently as it is believed that he can be of assistance in the investigation of the missing child."

Zwane said that Simamane may be in the Isipingo area.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Sunil Singh of the Port Shepstone FCS Unit on 082 566 7163 or 039 688 7900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

