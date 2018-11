What To Read Next

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Mmamonnye Ngobeni has resigned, national SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Friday.

This comes at the same time as the retirement of the police commissioner for Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange, leaving both provinces with acting commissioners.

"General De Lange, the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, and General Ngobeni, the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, have served the organisation and the country for 35 and 31 years respectively," said Naidoo.

Naidoo told News24 that the suspended Ngobeni had resigned just as an inquiry into her fitness to hold office began.

"As it began, she requested to resign," said Naidoo.

News24 reported in March that Ngobeni, who had been suspended for almost two years over allegations that she had a "cosy relationship" with controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, lost her bid before the Supreme Court of Appeal to be reinstated.

"The national commissioner of police, General Khehla John Sitole, thanked both generals and wished them well," said Naidoo.

Major General Max Masha will be acting Gauteng commissioner and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi would continue as acting commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal until further notice.

