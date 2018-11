The decapitated body of a schoolboy, 11, has been found hidden in a forest in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

A man, 28, who had earlier handed himself over to police led them to the area behind Blubell Drive, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said Andile Fihla's head was found under a rock covered with clothes.

"The police further proceeded to another area behind Natal Bushes where the decomposed body of the boy was found," said Mbele.

Fihla had been reported missing at Mountain Rise police station after he disappeared on November 9 while on his way to school.

"Andile was in the company of his sister on their way to Msilinga Primary School in Copesville. While walking, a man who is known to them as well as his friend residing in the area stopped to talk to Andile.

"They instructed his sister to continue walking to school and that Andile will follow soon. A member of the community noticed what was going on and informed Andile's mother," said Mbele.

Fihla's mother contacted the school only to find out that he did not arrive at school, according to Mbele.

The matter was reported to police for investigation and they searched for Fihla but he was nowhere to be found, she said.

The man who handed himself over to police at the Pietermaritzburg Central police station will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court soon.



