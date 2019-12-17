 

KZN police foil robbery, arrest 10 after shootout

2019-12-17 13:58

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A group of armed men who robbed a supermarket in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, have been arrested following a gunfight with police.

The men stormed into the store at around 11:00 on Saturday and held up employees, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Tuesday.

"They pointed [at] patrons and employees with firearms and instructed them to lie down whilst demanding cash."

He said police were immediately alerted to the robbery and promptly arrived on the scene.

"When police arrived at the scene they were met with gunfire and a shootout ensued. A total of six suspects, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested at the scene whilst three firearms and ammunition were also seized. The suspects were also found in possession of stolen cash and airtime."

'Out in full force'

Naicker said other police units also responded after a getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Camperdown on the R56 Thornville Road.

"The suspects were intercepted at the Umlaas Road interchange. A further four suspects, aged between 26 and 38 were placed under arrest."

He said they were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition.

"More cash and airtime vouchers that were stolen were recovered from the suspects. All the arrested suspects will be appearing at the Harding and Camperdown magistrates' courts today for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition."

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests, saying "criminals should realise by now that we are out in full force this festive season".

"These arrests demonstrate that we are committed to fighting crime in our province and our rapid reaction capability has proven successful whenever it has been tested."

Read more on:    durban  |  shootings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Shocking footage caught tons of plastic crashing in the waves off Durban following heavy rains

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:53 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Milnerton 13:49 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner strikes it big with almost R300K 2019-12-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 