 

KZN police kill two during shootout

2020-01-10 16:41

Kaveel Singh

One of the recovered firearms from a fatal shoot out. (Supplied)

One of the recovered firearms from a fatal shoot out. (Supplied)

KwaZulu-Natal police have killed two men, one of whom was linked to at least four cases of murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Friday said officers from KwaNdengezi were informed through intelligence that the men were in possession of firearms while driving on Old Richmond Road on Thursday.

She said the officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the suspects' vehicle while patrolling the Zwelibomvu area.

"The police tried to intercept the suspects’ vehicle but they sped off and fired shots at the police officers. During an exchange of gunfire, two suspects believed to be in their thirties were fatally shot. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition."

Gwala said a preliminary investigation indicated that one of the men was linked to four cases of murder and six of attempted murder committed in KwaDabeka.

"The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. Charges of inquest, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were opened at KwaDabeka SAPS."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said attacks on officers "will not deter us from executing our constitutional mandate".

"Police officers will always defend themselves when attacked while executing their duties."

