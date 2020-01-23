KZN police monitor Newscastle unrest

KwaZulu-Natal police are monitoring Osizweni in Newcastle after protests broke out in the area on Wednesday night.

"Last night at 21.00, Osizweni community members were protesting and looting stuff from shops.

"Protests are still in progress and members are at the scene to monitor the situation," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 on Thursday.

Videos on social media showed the unrest.

It is not clear what led to the protests, but members of the community are demanding a shutdown.

The Newcastle Advertiser reported that protesters used bins and burning tyres to barricade most exit roads leading to Madadeni and the town.

The publication also reported that looters walked away with crates of cooldrink, bread and mielie meal.