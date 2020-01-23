 

KZN police monitor Newscastle unrest

2020-01-23 17:53

Canny Maphanga

KwaZulu-Natal police are monitoring Osizweni in Newcastle after protests broke out in the area on Wednesday night.

"Last night at 21.00, Osizweni community members were protesting and looting stuff from shops.

"Protests are still in progress and members are at the scene to monitor the situation," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 on Thursday.

Videos on social media showed the unrest.

It is not clear what led to the protests, but members of the community are demanding a shutdown.

The Newcastle Advertiser reported that protesters used bins and burning tyres to barricade most exit roads leading to Madadeni and the town.

The publication also reported that looters walked away with crates of cooldrink, bread and mielie meal.

Read more on:    durban  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Couple to take Beloftebos to Equality Court for refusal to host same-sex wedding reception

2020-01-23 17:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo briefs media on extension of state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:24 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Edgemead 19:21 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2020-01-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 