 

KZN police mum on rock-throwing stats

2018-01-11 16:11

Mxolisi Mngadi

A rock that pierced a Durban driver's car. (Supplied, Mduduzi Nxumalo)

A rock that pierced a Durban driver's car. (Supplied, Mduduzi Nxumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are unable to release the number of highway rock-throwing incidents, saying that "they amount to crime statistics which are the prerogative of only the Minister of Police to release".

There have been several rock-throwing incidents along the province's highways since December 2017, especially the N2, from Durban to the north of the province.

Two people died along the N2 highway in Umhlali, north of Durban, when a large rock was allegedly thrown from an overhead bridge onto their car at the end of December.

A woman and her seven-year-old brother died during the incident, police confirmed.

Read: Boy, 7, and woman killed after rock smashes car on N2

They had been travelling with their father at the time.

In another incident, a motorist was taken to hospital on Saturday, January 6, when a huge rock was allegedly thrown onto his car, also from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Ballito and Tongaat, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane on Thursday said police have identified the overhead bridge between Ballito and Tongaat as a rock-throwing hotspot.

"Visible policing members have been tasked to patrol the area on a 24-hour basis to prevent similar incidents. The SAPS provincial management is meeting with other security departments and the Department of Transport to discuss measures of preventing these crimes," he told News24.

Follow-up meeting to take place

Explaining whether there have been any breakthroughs, Zwane said: "Six juveniles were taken in for questioning, but were later released due to lack of evidence."

The six teenagers – aged 15 - were taken in for questioning this week after they were found near the bridge.

Zwane said the matters were still under investigation.

KZN transport, community Safety and liaison spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa told News24 the department would soon hold a follow-up meeting with concerned MECs, South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) officials, police and mayors from affected areas.

"A meeting with relevant stakeholders has already been held, but there'll be a follow-up meeting soon where a plan to curb such incidents would be unveiled," he said.

He said police have also developed a plan but it cannot be revealed before the follow-up meeting.

"Police are already patrolling two areas that have been identified as hotspots along the N2 highway. I cannot divulge all the areas before the meeting takes place, but two hotspots have been identified between Ballito and Tongaat," Mntungwa said.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has also condemned the incidents.

Sanco called on provincial authorities to put in place "extraordinary measures" that will curb such incidents.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Free State crime intelligence chief arrested for 'covering up' for Phahlane

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Late poet laureate Kgositsile helped shape hip hop culture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 