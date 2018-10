National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has strongly condemned the continuous attacks on police officers, after a warrant officer was gunned down outside his home in full view of his son on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo, the police officer, Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela, 54, was in the company of his son and a friend chatting outside his house in KwaNdengezi near Pinetown when at least two gunmen accosted them.

The gunmen, who were on foot, fired several shots at them, instantly killing Khwela and injuring his son. The friend escaped unscathed.

In a statement, Naidoo said that Khwela, who was a Mariannhill detective, was shot multiple times.

Khwela was the second police officer killed on Tuesday, after Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika was murdered during the early hours of the morning in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape in a separate incident.

"The motives for both incidents are not conclusive at this stage but form part of investigations. In both incidents the 72 hour Activation Plan is being implemented," said Naidoo.

"The killing of our two colleagues yesterday is a reflection of what police must endure on a daily basis," said Sitole in a statement.

"I have instructed the Provincial Commissioners of both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to mobilise maximum resources to track down those responsible and bring them to book."