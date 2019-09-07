KZN police searching for kidnapped woman Sithembile Ncwane

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for missing KwaDabeka woman Sithembile Ncwane, 23, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ncwane was walking along Khululeka Drive when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle that was following her.

"She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her. When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off. Sithembile has not been seen since and despite a search that has been conducted, she has not been found."

Mbele said a case of kidnapping was opened in KwaDabeka police station for investigation.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079 5000 299 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

The kidnapping comes after a week of violence and abuse cases were brought to light following the violent death of several women at the hands of SA men.

University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed and raped at the Clareinch Post Office last last month.

Last Friday, University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess was found dead in the flat she lived in with her grandfather, who was also killed.

On the same day, boxing champ Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, an undefeated athlete, was shot and killed by her cop boyfriend after an apparent domestic disagreement last Friday. He later died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a car crash while trying to flee from police.

Day later, 16-year-old Ayakha Jiyane and three of her siblings were killed, allegedly by Sibusiso Mpungose, Jiyane's stepfather and trio's father.

South African women have also taken to social media with the hashtag #AmInext calling for an end to the violence.