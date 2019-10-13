 

KZN police secure 35 life sentences for sexual offences crimes in September

2019-10-13 11:25

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

During the month of September, the Police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) secured 35 terms of life imprisonment as well as 621 years' imprisonment against perpetrators sexual offence-related cases.

According to police, several cases were finalised last month, which saw heavy sentences being metered out by the different courts in the province.

READ | Orania teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

"Detectives at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that those accused of heinous crimes are successfully prosecuted," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

"With sexual offence cases being reported across the province, detectives were faced with cases where the accused ranged between six and 60 years old, whilst the victims ranged between seven and 58 years old."

Conviction of serial rapist

READ | Crime Stats: Murder up 3.4%, sexual offences rose 4.6% in 2018/19

Naicker said the highlight of the cases was the successful conviction of serial rapist, Moses Mavila, 27, who received 32 life sentences for terrorising women in the Westville area.

Police in the province also arrested 242 persons for sexual offence cases in September.

"[Twenty-three] cases were finalised with the accused being incarcerated for their dreadful deeds. The accused in these matters were convicted for crimes such as rape; sexual assault; robbery; assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and attempted rape."

KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended detectives for their hard work in securing these convictions.

"These stiff sentences sends a clear message to those that abuse women and children that we remain committed to fighting gender-based crime on all fronts," Jula said.

Read more on:    police  |  durban  |  crime  |  sex abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Boks coach's niece resigns over alleged sexual affair with Bishops boy - reports

2019-10-13 10:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:05 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player hits the jackpot 2019-10-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 