 

KZN police seek couple missing since December

2018-01-12 19:21

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed for help from the public in tracing a missing couple from the Mpola area in Mariannhill, west of Durban.

Langelihle Mazeka, 41, and Nozipho Mnguni, 27, have been missing since December 13, 2017, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane on Friday.

Zwane said Mazeka had left his place of residence that night to escort Mnguni, his girlfriend, back from work.

She was knocking off late from her workplace, a local hotel, on the night, Zwane said.

"Langelihle would always go to escort Nozipho whenever she knocked off late at work," he said.

He said the reason was that Mnguni had to walk past a dense Umhlathuzana forest in order to get to their home.

"On that night, it is alleged that Langelihle left their place with a light on and also left his cellphone to meet Nozipho. Both of them never returned, they have been missing since then," he said.

Mazeka is originally from Impendle, and Mnguni is from Greytown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Sithebe from the Mariannhill police station on 073 190 1442 or 031 717 2090/1.


Nozipho Mnguni has been missing since December. (Supplied)


Langelihle Mazeka has been missing since December. (Supplied)


