 

KZN police station evacuated after cop tests positive for Covid-19

2020-04-04 11:48

Nicole McCain

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses members of the South African Police Service at a parade at 35 Squadron in Cape Town after government declared a 21 day Covid-19 lockdown. (Gallo Images)

The Folweni police station south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has been temporarily evacuated after a police officer stationed there tested positive for Covid-19.

The officer was admitted to a Durban hospital with an unknown illness on March 23, confirmed national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The officer has been admitted to St Augustine's Hospital, according to Times Live, and so far no other officers have appeared to show symptoms of the coronavirus.

The officer was tested for Covid-19 after he started to show symptoms. On Friday, his test returned positive.

"[On Friday] his results emerged positive and this was communicated to the station management. As a precautionary measure the station was evacuated and sanitation process of the station began," said Naidoo.

A mobile facility is in operation while the sanitation process is underway and all officers stationed at the police station are undergoing tests for the Covid-19 virus by the Department of Health.

"Service delivery is continuing with Community Service Centre operating from a mobile facility. The administrative staff generally do not work on weekends, so they have been informed to return to work on Monday allowing for the sanitation of the station to be effective," said Naidoo.

