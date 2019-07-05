 

KZN police urge people affected by R99 debit orders to open cases

2019-07-05 10:07

Correspondent

The police have warned people to look after their banking details. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

The police have warned people to look after their banking details. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Many fraud syndicates have contacts inside the banks - analyst

2015-02-23 13:29

We speak to Donovan Marais from Sage Pay, he tells us just how fraud syndicates use their contacts within financial institutions to commit debit order fraud. Watch.WATCH

KwaZulu-Natal police would like to assist people affected by unauthorised R99 debit order transactions, but no one has come forward to report incidents.

"There has been a number [of] media reports of people complaining about these unauthorised debit orders, however they have not laid charges with police," explained Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book."

The police warned people to look after their banking details. They should also not respond to texts and emails that require identification details and bank pin codes.

In an exclusive last month, Fin24 reported that an extensive investigation uncovered that at least R1.6bn a year was being fraudulently debited from the bank accounts of ordinary South Africans.

Organised crime syndicates

The investigation is understood to have uncovered at least three organised crime syndicates behind the scams.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre said in January that the South African Reserve Bank, the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), the banks, and a number of user associations were aware of the problem and have been taking steps to address it.

PASA CEO Walter Volker said that there were many hidden costs and risks to the debit orders and banks were not profiting from them.

"This is not just a problem involving one bank, one company or one scam. It is an industry-wide problem and PASA is working with all the banks to improve the safety of the system, both for consumers and for companies."

People are encouraged to open a case at their local police stations or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  fraud  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

34 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 