 

KZN political killings task team takes over probe into ANCYL leader's murder

2019-05-03 05:38

Alex Mitchley

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

A specialist task team looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has taken over the investigation into the murder of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Dumisani Moyo, Minister of Police Bheki Cele has announced.

Moyo, who is the ANCYL chairperson of Ward 7 of the eThekwini region was gunned down on Tuesday night outside his home in Ntshongweni, west of Durban.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, after a briefing on the state of readiness for the elections, Cele said the killing came as a surprise because it was a quiet area in terms of political hostility.

He added that the task team, which deals with political violence and killings in KZN, had taken over the investigation.

Politically connected killings have plagued the coastal province in recent years, leading to the establishment of a special task team to resolve more than 132 murder investigations.

News24 previously reported that since the establishment of the task team in July 2018, 161 arrests have been made.

Briefing the media on the progress made in March, Cele said the task team has made arrests relating to several high-profile murders such as those of Sindiso Magaqa, Londiwe Mhlongo, Derick Mthethwa, Wandile Ngobeni, Sibuyiselo Dlamini, Qashana Mchunu and Sibusiso Mbhobo.

"To date, out of 163 case dockets – 80 counts for murder, 24 for attempted murder, 36 for intimidation, and other charges – a total of 161 arrests have been effected by the task team," Cele said.

Out of these arrests, 25 suspects were detained for questioning and released, 136 suspects were charged, 66 suspects were taken into custody, 32 suspects were out on bail, 27 were convicted, two suspects were deceased, five had received life sentences and 22 had received sentences ranging from six months to 50 years, News24 reported.

