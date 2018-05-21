 

KZN political killings: Witness intimidation part of 'enormous challenges' encountered in probe

2018-05-21 21:09

Mxolisi Mngadi

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Netwerk24)

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"Enormous challenges" have been encountered in the investigation of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the inter-ministerial committee probing the latest incidents of violence in the province.

The inter-ministerial committee in the security cluster was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 14, after the murder of ANC convenor in the Moses Mabhida region, Musawenkosi Mchunu.

Mchunu was shot dead on May 11.

The ministerial task team comprises the departments of justice, police, state security and defence.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula revealed at a media briefing on Monday that, in their interaction with the multi-disciplinary team set up in 2016 to investigate the killings, it became "clear" that there were challenges in the process.

"In our interaction it has become clear that there have been enormous challenges, hence the inability to conclude some of the cases," she said.

READ: Glebelands hitmen get life imprisonment for taxi boss killing

She said, at times, witnesses to political killings were reluctant to come forward.

"[In] some instances, where witnesses have come forward, they then change their statements later or they are intimidated [into] withdrawing those statements," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said they could not just conclude that the killings were politically motivated until the investigations were concluded.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that it was taking longer to conclude cases because it was hard to find credible witnesses for successful prosecution.

The ministerial task team had a meeting at the SAPS' provincial headquarters in Durban on Monday to discuss ways to curb the killings in KZN.

Police minister Bheki Cele said a preliminary report into their findings would be shared with the public once it has been handed to Ramaphosa.

Cele also announced that General Lucky Mkhwanazi would be the new acting provincial police commissioner of KZN.

"He was the head of the special task force and he also acted as national police commissioner of the SAPS," he said.

Cele said the provincial commissioner would be appointed once the matter of suspended KZN commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni had been sorted.

READ: Cele brings thunder to the Western Cape

Ngobeni has been suspended for almost two years over allegations that she had a "cosy relationship" with controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

"There is still the matter of the suspended provincial commissioner (Ngobeni). Until that matter has been finalised, it cannot be legal to employ anybody else. That's why Mkhwanazi will be acting," he said.

Cele added that the problems in KZN started a long time ago but said they would focus on the killings that took place from 2011 until now.

Cele also said the operational details of the ministerial task team could not be revealed until they brief Ramaphosa.

Premier Willies Mchunu said they were waiting for a report from Moerane Commission chair, advocate Marumo Moerane.

Mchunu established the commission in October 2016, amid a high number of political killings in the province. Its role was to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.

"The commission had asked for an extension until the end of May in order to finalise their report," said Mchunu.

He said the report would also be handed to Ramaphosa.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  nosiviwe maphisa-nqakula  |  bheki cele  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC discusses land tenure, beneficiaries, spatial planning

2018-05-21 20:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Judge Siraj Desai delivers damning Van Breda judgment
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 