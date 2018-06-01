KZN premier condemns racist anti-Indian post

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu on Friday condemned a racist post aimed at the Indian community.

In a statement, Mchunu noted the Facebook post by Nkuleko Mkhize targeting the Indian that has been making the rounds on social media.

"We condemn the callous content of that posting in the strongest possible terms. Steps are underway to identify the perpetrator and do the necessary to prosecute the person/s involved," said Mchunu.

Part of Mkhize's post read: "I think it is time to show Indians that they are not welcome here in KZN. A new day after Indians go back to India or we will kill them like that girl shot in Chatsworth."

He was presumably referring to an incident during which 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj was killed after she was shot in an exchange of gunfire between three hijackers, an off-duty police officer and her father in Shallcross.

Mchunu said: "We also urge our citizens to desist from circulating divisive messages on social media. Fake news, in particular, serves only to destabilise our society. Across all our communities we must constantly work to deepen non-racialism, build unity and fight crime.

"We must not allow a small destructive element to divide our communities," he said.

