 

KZN premier to receive Moerane Commission report

2018-06-12 06:05

Christina Pitt

Advocate Marumo Moerane, chair of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry visits the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi to assess and gather evidence on political killings around KwaZulu-Natal. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, file)

Advocate Marumo Moerane, chair of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry visits the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi to assess and gather evidence on political killings around KwaZulu-Natal. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Willies Mchunu will on Tuesday officially receive the final report from the commission that investigated a spate of suspected politically motivated killings in the province.

The commission of inquiry, chaired by Advocate Marumo Moerane, was set up in 2016 by Mchunu.

The commission investigated killings that have taken place in the province since 2011. It has been widely reported that political killings in KZN since 2014 have claimed well over 100 lives.

The Moerane report will be handed over in the presence of the media, where aspects of the report will be assessed. The report is also expected to be tabled in Parliament.

READ: Police struggle to answer questions at Moerane Commission

The premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi previously told News24 that the transcripts would not be made public because key witnesses would be compromised.

Mchunu will have the final say on whether the transcripts will be made public once the report has been filed. There is a possibility that the transcripts may be released at a later stage with the witnesses' names censored.

In April the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) said it was "disturbed" to learn that the Moerane Commission of Inquiry refused to release its transcripts to the public and to the media.

"We demand transparency in all issues pertaining to the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, especially in accessing transcripts and ultimately the report of the commission," it said in a statement at the time.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    willies mchunu  |  durban  |  moerane commission

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Each time I look at myself I die a little bit inside' - victim of drunk driving incident tells court

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:29 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 