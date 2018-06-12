KZN premier to receive Moerane Commission report

Advocate Marumo Moerane, chair of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry visits the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi to assess and gather evidence on political killings around KwaZulu-Natal. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, file)

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Willies Mchunu will on Tuesday officially receive the final report from the commission that investigated a spate of suspected politically motivated killings in the province.

The commission of inquiry, chaired by Advocate Marumo Moerane, was set up in 2016 by Mchunu.

The commission investigated killings that have taken place in the province since 2011. It has been widely reported that political killings in KZN since 2014 have claimed well over 100 lives.

The Moerane report will be handed over in the presence of the media, where aspects of the report will be assessed. The report is also expected to be tabled in Parliament.

The premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi previously told News24 that the transcripts would not be made public because key witnesses would be compromised.

Mchunu will have the final say on whether the transcripts will be made public once the report has been filed. There is a possibility that the transcripts may be released at a later stage with the witnesses' names censored.

In April the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) said it was "disturbed" to learn that the Moerane Commission of Inquiry refused to release its transcripts to the public and to the media.

"We demand transparency in all issues pertaining to the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, especially in accessing transcripts and ultimately the report of the commission," it said in a statement at the time.

