 

KZN prisons boss speaks out after Bosasa allegations

2019-01-30 07:10

Kaveel Singh

Mnikelwa Nxele. (Thuli Dlamini, Gallo Images, file)

Mnikelwa Nxele. (Thuli Dlamini, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele has spoken out after accusations of bribery were levelled against him at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

He was accused of taking over R50 000 a month in bribes from facilities management company, Bosasa. The allegations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, coincidentally around the same time Nxele was suspended for an unrelated labour dispute.

OVERVIEW: 'I am still fearful of Gavin Watson' - Van Tonder testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry

On Tuesday, Nxele took the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to the Labour Court in Durban to dispute his suspension.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings, he said he was suspended after disciplinary processes involving a manager emerged.

"It involves a manager who had been dismissed in 2014 and reinstated by the bargaining council in 2017 and resumed work in November 2018."

Unfortunate

READ: Agrizzi testimony like a vuvuzela keeping people up at night - Mbalula

Nxele said "certain processes" that we had undertaken inside the department that led up to the manager's suspension were being "looked at" to establish any discrepancies.

"At this stage, that [discrepancies] has not been established. For the sake of the investigation, they feel that I should not be at work. I came to court because facts are on the table on the matter. There is no basis for me to be placed on suspension."

He said it was unfortunate that his suspension was unfairly linked to Bosasa.

When asked about the Bosasa claims by Agrizzi, he said he was disappointed that the commission did not speak to him.

"I was uncomfortable without me being informed. They never told me I was in his testimony. I wrote to the commission after that. "

"My understanding is that the commission ought to have alerted me to this so I could be in a position to prepare for my participation and response to the allegation."

Nxele said he and the commission have been in discussions since. When asked if he took any bribes from Bosasa, he said: "I don't want to discuss matters of the commission outside the commission. That will be undermining processes."

Nxele is one of the latest high-ranking officials to be implicated in state capture. Last week he was accused of taking bribes of around R57 500 per month.

He was alleged to have influenced a plot to put undue pressure on former DCS national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  mnikelwa nxele  |  angelo agrizzi  |  durban  |  state capture inquiry  |  corruption  |  prisons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blind pupil dies at North West school, SAHRC raises safety concerns

2019-01-30 05:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Political party 'slaughters' watermelon on beach in video stunt
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 29 2019-01-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 