 

KZN protesters allegedly fire shots at police, set municipal bus alight

2018-06-25 12:27

Mxolisi Mngadi

A municipal bus has been torched in a violent protest in Cato Manor. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

Angry residents allegedly fired shots at police who were responding to the protest at Ridge View in Cato Manor, Durban on Monday morning.

The group of about 50 residents also allegedly torched an eThekwini Municipality bus, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He said Cato Manor police had responded to the protest at about 06:00.

"The community members were blocking the road with burning tyres and stones," he said.

READ: 2 trucks set alight in KZN protest

They had been complaining about lack of service delivery, he said.

"Charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence will be opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation," said Zwane.

Public Order Police and eThekwini Metro Police are monitoring the situation, Zwane said.

"No injuries have been reported," he added.

WATCH: Angry mob petrol bombs house after body of missing six-year-old is found
Lotto results Saturday June 23
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
