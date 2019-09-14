 

KZN serial rapist who threatened victims with knife sentenced to seven life terms

Jeanette Chabalala

A 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who threatened his victims with a knife before raping them was sentenced to seven life terms in prison, police said on Saturday.

Mlungisi Mjoli, a repeat offender, was sentenced in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, on Friday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Zwane said the man preyed on women in Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza. He broke into their homes and also targeted women walking alone at night.  

"He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them," Zwane said.

In 2010, Mjoli was sentenced to nine years in prison for a rape, which he committed in Umzimkhulu. He was later released on parole in 2014.

But that year Mjoli started raping women again.

In March 2017, Mjoli was arrested in Tongaat for dealing and possession of drugs. That matter is still before the courts.  

"In some of the cases, the accused was arrested and released by the court. After his release, he continued with his evil deeds," Zwane said. 

