KZN spearfisher rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the face

A spearfisher was taken to hospital by helicopter after he accidentally shot himself in the face while diving off the coast of Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal.

At around 09:30 on Friday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute received a call informing it that the spearfisher was in distress.

On the beach, local lifeguards and paramedics treated the 48-year-old man and due to the nature of his injuries, it was decided that he would need to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Netcare 911 dispatched a helicopter.

The diver received advanced life support, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

He suffered a penetrating wound, with an entry wound on his right jaw and an exit wound below his left eye.

Pictures of the scene circulating on social media shows the man with the spear still lodged in his face. He is still alive and conscious.

Herbst said it was still unclear how the accident happened.

He was in a critical condition when he was taken to hospital.

Herbst said the traffic police closed the N2 highway for the helicopter's landing.



