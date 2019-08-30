 

KZN spearfisher rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the face

2019-08-30 15:59

Jan Gerber

(Facebook, Andre Boshoff)

(Facebook, Andre Boshoff)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A spearfisher was taken to hospital by helicopter after he accidentally shot himself in the face while diving off the coast of Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal.

At around 09:30 on Friday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute received a call informing it that the spearfisher was in distress.

On the beach, local lifeguards and paramedics treated the 48-year-old man and due to the nature of his injuries, it was decided that he would need to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Netcare 911 dispatched a helicopter.

The diver received advanced life support, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

He suffered a penetrating wound, with an entry wound on his right jaw and an exit wound below his left eye.

Pictures of the scene circulating on social media shows the man with the spear still lodged in his face. He is still alive and conscious.

Herbst said it was still unclear how the accident happened.  

He was in a critical condition when he was taken to hospital.

Herbst said the traffic police closed the N2 highway for the helicopter's landing. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I will tell you what Agrizzi has done - Mokonyane's threat at Gavin Watson memorial

2019-08-30 15:25

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner bags R460k 2019-08-29 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 