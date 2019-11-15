 

KZN storms: Pupils not writing exams should stay home on Friday, urges education dept

2019-11-15 08:13
A severe storm that hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. (Photo by Gallo Images/The Sowetan/ Sandile Ndlovu)

A severe storm that hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. (Photo by Gallo Images/The Sowetan/ Sandile Ndlovu)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has urged all pupils who were not writing matric or Grade 11 exams to stay at home on Friday owing to safety concerns following severe storms in the area. 

According to Times Live, department head Enock Nzama said on Thursday night that this was because of forecasts of "bad weather conditions" and was made "in the interest of safety".

A memorandum from the department reportedly said matrics writing their final exams should attend school, as should Grade 11 pupils.

"All other grades are suspended for the day. Schools are requested to make the necessary adjustments to their internal timetables for the rest of the other grades," the memo reads, Daily News reported. 

On Thursday, the department instructed schools to allow pupils to leave early after predictions of more bad weather, News24 reported.

More thunderstorms

The province is bracing itself for more inclement weather which will bring severe thunderstorms over the next few days.

Since October, KwaZulu-Natal has experienced extreme weather conditions, including severe thunderstorms, lightning strikes, gale-force winds and heavy downpours that have wreaked havoc across the province.

A severe thunderstorm produced a tornado near New Hanover on Tuesday.

At least two people were killed and 20 injured in the storm, which the SA Weather Service (SAWS) was investigating to determine the tornado's strength in relation to the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale.

Another three people were killed due to heavy storm conditions on Monday. On Wednesday, the body of a 7-year-old boy - who was swept off the Soweto bridge in Darnall, KwaZulu-Natal, while walking from school on Tuesday - was found.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    kwazulu-natal  |  floods  |  storms
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boyfriend arrested for allegedly killing, burning missing 17-year-old girlfriend with tyres

2019-11-15 07:52

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: KZN on lockdown after tornado kills two
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 08:44 AM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

Cape Town 08:44 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2019-11-14 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 