 

KZN tavern torched near where human remains were found

2020-05-09 16:54

Nicole McCain

(Andre Damons)

(Andre Damons) (file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An arson case is being investigated after a tavern was torched in Hambanathi, Tongaat, outside Durban, where a boy who went missing is believed to have stolen alcohol from. 

This follows the discovery of human remains in the nearby Wewe River on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Saturday. The remains have, however, not been identified yet. 

The remains were discovered during investigations into the disappearance of a KwaZulu-Natal Grade 12 pupil. The 16-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped in Hambanathi on 28 April, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker previously told News24.

A viral video on social media shows someone - allegedly believed to be the Grade 12 pupil nicknamed "Bobo" - being beaten to death after he reportedly stole alcohol from that tavern.

Following the release of the video, the hashtag #JusticeForBobo started trending on social media.

Suspects

During the investigation, six suspects were taken in for questioning before police discovered the remains. The remains have not been identified yet.

However, on Friday night, around 500 residents gathered at a tavern, allegedly burning it to the ground.

"Police officers from Tongaat, as well the Public Order Policing Unit, attended to the incident. Two fire brigades were called to the scene. However, the community stoned the vehicles and they had to leave the scene," said Naicker.

The group of residents was dispersed by public order policing unit officers.

"No injuries were reported. Police are investigating a case of arson," he said.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drivers burn to death in horror N2 crash between truck and tanker

2020-05-09 16:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 06:35 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-08 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 