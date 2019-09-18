 

KZN teacher arrested for allegedly raping and tricking 13-year-old into taking abortion pills

2019-09-18 12:36

Kaveel Singh

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who had sex with a teenage pupil and then tricked her into taking abortion pills after discovering her pregnancy has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The man, 51, was arrested last Friday and appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court this week where he was remanded in custody until September 23.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the teacher, who works at a high school in the Mkhindini Reserve, psychologically groomed the girl into believing they were in a relationship.

"He manipulated a minor, 13, into believing that they are having a love affair from February 2019 until earlier this month. The suspect allegedly had [a] sexual relationship with the minor who was also a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing."

READ | KZN teacher, 51, arrested for rape and attempted murder of pupil

Gwala said the teacher then told her he was giving her pain tablets.

"The suspect allegedly gave the victim tablets and informed her that they were for the pain relief. The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy."

She said cases of attempted murder and rape were opened at Melmoth police station.

The matter was then transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigators, who immediately arrested the teacher.

Read more on:    durban  |  gender violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hluleka Reserve murder: Survivor can recall the moment his pregnant wife was killed - family

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two Tuesday winners 2019-09-17 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 