KZN teacher arrested for allegedly raping and tricking 13-year-old into taking abortion pills

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who had sex with a teenage pupil and then tricked her into taking abortion pills after discovering her pregnancy has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The man, 51, was arrested last Friday and appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court this week where he was remanded in custody until September 23.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the teacher, who works at a high school in the Mkhindini Reserve, psychologically groomed the girl into believing they were in a relationship.

"He manipulated a minor, 13, into believing that they are having a love affair from February 2019 until earlier this month. The suspect allegedly had [a] sexual relationship with the minor who was also a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing."

Gwala said the teacher then told her he was giving her pain tablets.

"The suspect allegedly gave the victim tablets and informed her that they were for the pain relief. The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy."

She said cases of attempted murder and rape were opened at Melmoth police station.

The matter was then transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigators, who immediately arrested the teacher.