KZN teacher, accused of impregnating learners, takes sick leave ahead of suspension

It is alleged that a teacher at a school in Northern KwaZulu-Natal has been accused of impregnating five school pupils in various high schools in Manguzi, according to IOL.

The 38-year-old teacher has also been implicated in allegations off denying the paternity of his child after he reportedly impregnated a school learner who was 16-years-old at the time as well as allegedly victimizing a matric pupil who refused to engage with him sexually.

According to the SABC the teacher who allegedly forced a pupil which he had impregnated to abort while six months into the pregnancy and then forced her to bury the fetus in a shallow grave, has disappeared.

Speaking to DRUM, KZN Education MEC spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa, said the school where the accused is a teacher is currently conducting an investigation.

"After the news broke, the MEC visited the school through a district director, only to find the accused teacher was off ‘sick’ on the same day we were meant to serve him with his suspension papers," explained Kwazi before adding "an investigation is pending with regards to his case”.



Although the South African law clearly stipulates zero tolerance for teacher-learner relations under the Education Law amendment act, sexual misconduct in schools still remains rife with 108 cases of sexual assault as well as relations of teachers with pupils reported in 2016 according to the nine education provinces.

“This department does not tolerate social relations between school pupils and educators,” explained Kwazi on the matter.

In 2017, about 7 teachers were expelled after being found guilty of either engaging in sexual relationships with pupils or sexually assaulting learners.

"We are working hand-in-hand with SAPS, South African Council for Educators (SACE) community and religious leaders to ensure that we eradicate these type of occurrences in our schools," explained the education MEC spokesperson.

"It is important to note that there are a few teachers who compromise not just their jobs but also the education of young people which is why we want to remove these rotten apples."



Drum contacted Emanguzi Police Station and were told that no case had been opened at the station.

"We are unable to give proper comment on the case as it has not yet been brought to our attention," said spokesperson Captain D Mtambo.



