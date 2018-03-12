 

KZN top cop a no show at Moerane Commission

2018-03-12 14:02

Kaveel Singh

A full desk of seniors were expected to testify for SAPS at the Moerane Commission today. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal's top cop was a no-show for the final day of police testimony at the Moerane Commission in Durban on Monday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa is apparently on "official police business" in Mozambique.

Langa was meant to testify at a previous sitting but left early due to "other commitments". He was informed by commission chairperson Marumo Moerane that a day would be set aside for his testimony.

Moerane was visibly displeased that Langa was not in attendance. Evidence leaders were due to give closing statements by Wednesday.

"Today is the final day for the police testimony. We will go on until late if we have to today."

The majority of the police testimony came from KwaZulu-Natal senior police officials Brigadier Bongani Maqashalala and Brigadier Tebogo Mbhele, the provincial head for organised crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa murder

In 2017, Mbhele took control of the task team investigating murders and attempted murders at Glebelands Hostel.

While the senior officers answered questions on various cases, the murder case of former ANCYL treasurer Sindiso Magaqa featured prominently.

Maqashalala officially confirmed that a toxicology report indicated that Magaqa was not poisoned but died of his gunshot wounds.

Magaqa's brother, Knowledge, previously testified that his sibling was shot in the leg, but died from stomach complications.

"He was shot in the lower body from stomach to legs and died of these multiple gunshot wounds. The toxicology report excluded the suspicion of poison. Appointed members of the family, namely Magaqa's wife, have been kept informed of progress in the case."

Maqashalala also commented on the death of former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu's bodyguard, Xolani Nkosi. He was killed in a hail of bullets in Empangeni in July, 2017.

Mchunu had testified that police had not updated him on the case and said he had to hire a private investigator before any breakthrough was made.

Maqashalala denied this.

"That matter is being investigated by the Hawks. In very few cases we might not give information to people close to [the] victim. In murder cases this can be an issue. This is one of those cases. Furthermore, private investigators did not assist in this matter. The case is still being investigated."

The commission continues.

