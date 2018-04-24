KZN top cop appoints 'high-level' team to investigate Moses Mabhida pitch invasion

KwaZulu-Natal's top police official has appointed a "high-level team" to investigate the outbreak of violence during the Nedbank Cup semi-final over the weekend.

Acting provincial commissioner Bheki Langa said the rampage at a soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium was unacceptable.

"We condemn the actions of those spectators that were responsible for the violent behaviour that we witnessed at what should have been a sporting event."

He said his office had received a plan for the policing of the match "which was informed by the risk categorisation and threat assessment".

"We will be probing if the deployment of SAPS, private security personnel and other security agencies was in place according to the plan. [We will also probe] whether those that were deployed to provide security at the event reacted as they were expected to and whether they were in a position to prevent the hooliganism and criminality that unfolded."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police investigators were "working around the clock to identify and bring the perpetrators of the violence to book".

Accused in court

"We appeal to members of the public who may have information on the identities of the perpetrators to contact crime stop on 08600 10111."

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has also called on members of the public to assist the police in identifying those responsible so that they can be charged as soon as possible.

On Monday, Phelelani Jojisa, 34, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of pitch invasion and malicious damage to property.

He will return to the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Chiefs fans assaulted security guards, destroyed broadcasting equipment and torched parts of the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Coach Steve Komphela has since resigned from his post. Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi has taken over the reins on an interim basis.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs would appear before the disciplinary committee on Thursday, May 3.

This is the second time Chiefs have been charged by the PSL this year. Earlier this month, the club was fined after fans threw bottles at the coach and players following a 3-0 league loss to Chippa United.

