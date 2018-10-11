 

KZN triple murder: More delays in accused's bail application

2018-10-11 16:00

Mxolisi Mngadi

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 45-year-old man accused of the murder and robbery of a Phoenix mother and her two daughters temporarily abandoned his bail application in the Verulam Family Court on Thursday.

Collin Pillay's lawyer Chris Gounden told the court that the defence was not in a position to proceed with the bail application, because their application for statements, "purportedly made by the accused", was refused during a previous court date.

Gounden said they were considering appealing that ruling by Magistrate Irfaan Khalil, who previously handled the matter.

"The accused is entitled to statements that were purportedly made by him. In the absence of those statements, it won't be proper to proceed with [a] bail application, as the bail application falls within schedule 6 of the bail legislation, which requires the accused to prove exceptional circumstances why he should be released. Hence, we are considering appealing the decision made by Khalil," he told Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela, who is now presiding over the case.

READ: KZN triple murder: Accused 'faints' while in holding cells

Prosecutor Rakesh Singh said the State was still awaiting a DNA report and asked Gcolotela to postpone the matter until November 28 for further investigations.

Pillay will now appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court during his next appearance. He remains in custody at Westville Prison.

He is charged with the murder and robbery of Jane Govindsamy, 44, and the murders of her daughters Rackelle, 16, and Denisha, 22.

Govindsamy's husband found the bodies of his wife and Rackelle on the morning of September 21. Denisha's body was later found in a cupboard. They were murdered at their home in Tashmeer Mansions, Phoenix.

A handful of people who were outside court chanted "No bail" while Pillay's case proceeded in court.

Pillay covered his face with his hands when he was being photographed by members of the media who attended the trial.

READ: KZN triple murder accused requests TV while in custody

Read more on:    durban  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Krugersdorp Killers: Court hears only mastermind gained financially from ministry's crimes

2018-10-11 15:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The great VBS heist… by the numbers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 