KZN truck attacks: Another driver brutally killed, truck torched

A truck driver was brutally killed on Monday in yet another attack on drivers in KwaZulu-Natal, Times Live reported.

Charles Ntini, 37, who is believed to be a foreign national, was reportedly found dead next to his burning truck on the N2 Main Harding road in Paddock, in the south of the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident to Times Live, saying a provincial task team would be investigating.

She said police found Ntini lying on the road near the driver's door. He had bullet wounds in the left arm and chest and had burn injuries to his body.

Mbele reportedly said the motive was unknown and the task team would investigate further.

READ: Government, trucking industry vow to curb violence in KZN

SA Long-distance Truckers paid tribute to Ntini on its Facebook page, posting: "A life taken way too soon. Today a mother, a wife and kids will not see their son, their husband and their father."

The attacks are not new in the province, with assailants alleging that foreign nationals are given jobs as drivers ahead of locals.



In June, at least 20 trucks per week were torched in the space of three weeks, News24 reported.



High-level meetings between truck owners, drivers and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Police Bheki Cele were held in Durban at the beginning of June.

Police have since arrested 91 people following the previous attacks.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter