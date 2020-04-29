KZN truck driver shot while delivering bread

A truck driver delivering bread was seriously injured when he was shot while working in the New Germany area of Durban on Tuesday.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The driver was shot around midday.

Wound

"He was shot delivering bread while on 33rd Avenue. He was shot by unknown suspects. He sustained a gunshot wound [to the] left armpit and managed to drive to Pinetown, where a case was opened. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Gwala.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics treated the seriously injured man, said to be in his 50s.

