 

KZN truck driver shot while delivering bread

2020-04-29 16:25

Kaveel Singh

Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons

Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A truck driver delivering bread was seriously injured when he was shot while working in the New Germany area of Durban on Tuesday.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The driver was shot around midday.

Wound

"He was shot delivering bread while on 33rd Avenue. He was shot by unknown suspects. He sustained a gunshot wound [to the] left armpit and managed to drive to Pinetown, where a case was opened. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Gwala.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics treated the seriously injured man, said to be in his 50s.

NOW READ | 3 arrested for attempting to hijack meat truck in Cape Town

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Government sticks to its guns on Covid-19 mining safety guidelines

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Restaurant industry survival at stake
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-28 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 