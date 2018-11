The sister of a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murder could also face jail time after it was revealed that she attempted to conceal her brother's alleged crime.

Ntambanana detectives arrested the two on Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The 44-year-old man has been charged with murder, while his 41-year-old sister has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

According to Mbele, the 58-year-old victim was walking home after having a drink with friends on Monday night in the neighbouring homestead of Ndondwane when tragedy struck.

"He was allegedly followed by another male who was with a group of local males at that homestead. The suspect had allegedly assaulted the deceased to death with a knobkerrie and fled. He took out his bloodied clothes and his sister assisted him to conceal his clothes."

The victim's body was found the next morning, prompting a murder investigation by police.

"Both suspects will appear in the Ngwelezane Magistrate's Court soon," Mbele said.