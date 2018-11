A 23-year-old woman has given birth on the side of the road in Verulam, north of Durban, paramedics said on Friday.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told News24 that their paramedics had decided to assist the woman deliver the baby inside the ambulance parked on the side of the road on Thursday morning, "as her contractions drew closer".

He said their emergency care practitioner, Paige Fitchat, had received a frantic call from one of their emergency contact centre staff members, Glen Padayachee.

"Glen stated that his daughter was in active labour and required urgent assistance and transportation to hospital. Paige and the Crisis Medical ambulance crew on board our Durban North vehicle A05 were immediately dispatched and, on arrival, found the young lady in the advanced stage of childbirth," he said.

They decided to transport her to nearby Osindisweni State Hospital, where her obstetrician was located, he said.

"However, little did the team know that baby Padayachee had other plans and was not going to wait until her mommy arrived at the hospital.

"As contractions drew closer, a decision was made to assist mom in delivering her baby in the ambulance under Paige's care. The young lady was delivered at approximately 07:20 and both mom and baby were transported to Osindisweni Hospital for further care," said Van Reenen.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter