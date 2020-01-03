 

KZN worker loses fingers after hand gets stuck in machine

2020-01-03 20:23
(Supplied Netcare911)

(Supplied Netcare911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A factory worker's fingers were amputated in an accident in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday morning, Kwazulu-Natal paramedics said.

The man reportedly got his left hand stuck in a grinding machine, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

"When emergency services arrived on the scene, the machine was immediately switched off to allow emergency personnel to safely treat the patient," he added.

"Upon assessment, it was found the worker had lost four of his fingers and was in severe pain."

He was given medication to ease the pain and rushed to hospital after fire and rescue officials dismantled the machine to free him.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC distances itself from fake Facebook page

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Melville and Newtown shootings not linked at this stage - Lesufi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 20:24 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Eerste River 13:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 