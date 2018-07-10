 

KZN's biggest mall working with police to probe suspicious devices amid security fears

2018-07-10 21:03

Kaveel Singh

A device thought to be an explosive has been found at a KZN mosque that was attacked. (Supplied, Reaction Unit South Africa)

A device thought to be an explosive has been found at a KZN mosque that was attacked. (Supplied, Reaction Unit South Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal's biggest shopping centre, Durban's Gateway Mall, says it is working closely with the police to counter the sudden surge in suspicious devices being found in the city in recent months.

The latest discovery came on Monday night when the police bomb disposal unit found a suspicious "parcel" at a Spar in Wentworth, in the south of Durban.

It was destroyed by the unit in a controlled detonation, police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Tuesday.

He said the explosives unit was called to the scene to examine a suspicious device‚ but that it proved to be "negative".

Gateway Mall spokesperson Michelle Shelley said the public could rest assured that the incidents were being taken "very seriously".

READ: Suspicious device removed from store at Durban mall

"The mall is working closely with the relevant authorities to provide information and assistance wherever possible for ongoing investigation. We also assure the public that we are taking all precautions possible to ensure the safety of our shoppers, staff and tenants."

She did not say if mall security had been beefed up.

Fear, insecurity

There has also been concern from prominent political figures in the province.

On Tuesday DA leader Zwakele Mncwango said he had written to the head of the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence division in the province, Major General Thuso Tshika, requesting a formal meeting to discuss the recent security scares in the province.

"The recent reports of suspicious devices found in and around Durban shopping malls should be a security concern to all in SA."

On Monday Premier Willis Mchunu condemned the placing of "bomb-like devices" in public places following several incidents over the weekend.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms, the placing of bomb-like devices in public places whose only intention can be to plant fear and insecurity among the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal," he said.

READ: KZN premier condemns the placing of "bomb-like devices" in public places

On Saturday, a suspicious device was found in a Woolworths store at the Gateway Mall and earlier in the week similar devices were found at the same retail chain – one in Gateway and another at The Pavilion.

The device found on Saturday, which appeared to be a cellphone attached to a pipe, did not explode.

On Sunday two explosive devices were found under two vehicles in the Berea area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

If you have information regarding the incidents, contact the police on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No arrests following torching of KZN modular library worth R2m

2018-07-10 19:55

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Eyewitness footage shows smoke coming from Wonderboom plane before crash
 

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome

No matter how many toys and gadgets you may spoil your feline friend with, they will always come back to the humble box for entertainment.

 

Paws

The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 19:56 PM
Road name: M7

Cape Town 15:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 10 57 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 