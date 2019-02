A massive storm in and around Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend has left scores of families homeless. Many people were evacuated to community halls on Saturday night as gale force winds blew the roofs off of houses and damaged many more in the Alfred Duma municipality.

KZN spokesperson for the department of cooperative development and traditional affairs Lennox Mabaso said disaster teams were kept busy last night as they had to respond to the incidents in a number of wards.

On Sunday, KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead disaster teams to assist the displaced community members, provide emergency relief and conduct assessments of the damage, Mabaso said.

Dube-Ncube said the department would do everything in its power to assist those affected by the storm, and said this included working with other government departments.

"We are working closely with the local mayors of municipalities to alleviate the impact of this disaster on communities in affected Wards," said Dube-Ncube.

KZN Cogta has issued several weather-related warnings to communities in the province as the summer disaster season continues to bring heavy rains and localised flooding to areas prone to such incidents. The department's disaster management teams have intervened in dozens of such incidents, said Mabaso.

