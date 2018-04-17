 

Lamoer case: IPID presents stats on how pervasive corruption is in SAPS

2018-04-17 21:41

Christina Pitt

Arno Lamoer (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Statistics compiled by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were presented in the sentencing proceedings in the case against former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

IPID's head of investigations Matthew Sesoko was asked to present the statistics at the request of Judge Rosheni Allie at the Western Cape High Court.

Lamoer, along with tow truck company owner Salim Dawjee, brigadiers Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender, were accused in the trial.

They faced 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

READ: NPA accused of reneging on Lamoer non-custodial sentence deal

Dawjee allegedly paid them for favours by covering some of their fuel, clothing and travel costs.

Lamoer and Dawjee were found guilty of fraud and corruption, Sharon Govender was acquitted of all charges she faced, her husband was found guilty of corruption, as was Van Der Ross.

The purpose of the sentencing proceedings was for the court to determine whether imprisonment was necessary.

"I called him (Sesoko) here so that the court can get a sense as to how pervasive the corruption offences are within the South African Police Service (SAPS)," said Allie.

5 745 crime committed by SAPS officials in a year

According to IPID's statistics, there was a total of 540 consolidated cases of reported corruption within the SAPS in the period between 2007 and 2012.

In the Western Cape, there were no convictions between 2012 and 2017, the court heard.

"In the Western Cape the numbers are low because the police conduct more corruption investigations," said Sesoko.

The statistics did not include corruption cases reported to other law enforcement agencies. Population size also affected the statistics.

Prosecutor Billy Downer asked Sesoko where statistics on corruption stood in comparison to other crimes reported to have been committed by SAPS officials.

A total of 5 745 crimes were reported in 2013/14, out of those only 84 were cases of corruption and 12 were of systemic corruption.

Assault cases ranked the highest with 3 916 reported cases.

There were only two reports of corruption in the Western Cape in 2013/14, the court heard.

Earlier in the day, a probation officer and correctional supervision official testified in camera at the request of the defence. Evidence was led on the personal and financial circumstances of the accused.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
