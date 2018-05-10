 

JUST IN: Former top cop Lamoer, Dawjee get effective 6 years in jail for corruption

2018-05-10 12:09

Jenna Etheridge

Businessman Saleem Dawjee and former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer have both been sentenced to an effective six years in jail on Thursday, following their corruption trial in the Western Cape High Court.

Former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Collin Govender received an effective two and four years in jail respectively. 

Dawjee's business entities were fined R60 000, of which R40 000 was suspended.

saleem dawjee
(From left) Businessman Saleem Dawjee, former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and former cops Darius van der Ross and Collin Govender. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)


The group initially faced more than 100 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

In February, Dawjee and the companies he represented at the time, Towbars Cape and Towbars King, were found guilty of corruption and fraud.

Read: Former Western Cape top cop found guilty of corruption

The total of the bribes paid by him and/or his companies amounted to around R96 000.

His co-accused were convicted of corruption.

Dawjee and his co-accused pleaded guilty to charges of corruption in exchange for the State adding its support to arguments for a non-custodial sentence.

Allie took into account various mitigating factors.

Read more: AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer

She said the accused were first offenders and had children who were financially or emotionally dependent on them.

All pleaded guilty and showed varying degrees of remorse.

However, Allie was of the view that terms of correctional supervision were not appropriate in this instance.



saleem dawjee  |  arno lamoer  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime

WATCH: A moment in history - Mandela inauguration
