 

Lamola should investigate allegations of sexual harassment at SIU, says justice committee

2019-10-23 21:26

Jan Gerber

SIU head Andy Mothibi in Parliament. (Jan Gerber/News24)

SIU head Andy Mothibi in Parliament. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the special investigating unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services resolved on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, before the SIU, led by Mothibi, appeared in Parliament last week, the Wise Collective - a women-led initiative and advocacy organisation - wrote a letter to the committee, claiming that in the two years after being appointed as SIU head, Mothibi's "priority has been to harass, victimise and terminate women, mostly senior women whom he regards as vocal against his shenanigans".

"Impunity must end and as members of the National Assembly not so long ago, in the joint sitting of Parliament, you again committed yourselves to ending gender-based violence and femicide. If you are true to your convictions, then you must act against sexual harassment and victimisation of women at the SIU," the organisation wrote to the MPs.

When Mothibi appeared before the committee last week, he said there were cases before the gender commission, CCMA, and Labour Court relating to sexual harassment. He dismissed the allegations, saying he was "happy to defend the SIU".

In a statement released on Wednesday, committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the matter would be referred to Lamola the very same day.

"We will inform the minister that the matter is very urgent and that there should be an expeditious investigation. Furthermore, we would require a report on this matter when we return to Parliament early in the new year," said Magwanishe.

"The SIU is very important in the fight against corruption and we cannot allow it to be destabilised."

The committee would engage with Lamola at the first possible opportunity in January 2020, added Magwanishe. 

Read more on:    siu  |  parliament  |  sexual harassment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I warned Mmusi Maimane, says De Lille as she wishes him a GOOD time

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Macassar 19:04 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 50 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 