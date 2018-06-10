 

Land: AfriForum considers legal action against Parliament's process to amend Constitution

2018-06-10 14:07

Amanda Khoza

Ernst Roets.

Ernst Roets.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lobby group AfriForum is considering taking legal action regarding the expropriation of land without compensation, the organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets said the organisation had notified Parliament in writing that it would be consulting its legal team regarding declaring Parliament's process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to empower the state to expropriate property without compensation, as illegal.

Roets said this was after attempts by the Constitututional Review Committee to consult with the public regarding the amendment of Section 25 already had to "bid defiance to various procedural crises".

The committee will embark on its provincial tour to gain public input into the issue from June 26.

READ: Here's when Parliament's public hearings on land will be coming to your province

Roets claimed that it seemed to AfriForum that the process related to gaining the public's input had been manipulated from the beginning to reach an outcome that would support the ruling party's stance.

He said, "AfriForum has identified ten potential procedural irregularities that may have a substantial impact on the outcome of the process regarding the public hearings that have been organised for this objective and that already need to kick off in two weeks."

The ten issues include that many of the venues and times at which these public hearings will take place were still not known to the public.

The organisation said the agenda that would be followed was also not known.

"Contradicting lists with different dates and venues for these public hearings were published by the committee. It is clear that the venues that were chosen in which these public hearings will take place are mostly located within wards in which the ruling party has more support.

"Too few public hearings are being arranged, which would exclude a significant section of the South African population. The public hearings are organised within the vicinity of only a small section of the South African population," said Roets.

He said no security arrangements had been made public regarding the hearings.

"Major metropolitans are excluded from the process in which no public hearings would take place.

"It appears that none to very little marketing has been done to inform the public of these public hearings, even though very little time is left between the drafting of this letter and the first public hearing, which is scheduled to take place on June 26, 2018."

Roets said AfriForum had pleaded to the parliamentary committee to urgently tackle these issues.

"The organisation has also communicated that even though it reserves its rights in this regard, it will still participate in the public participation processes with the aim to lay out important facts regarding expropriation without compensation," he said.

Parliament published its final, updated version of dates regarding the tour on May 30.

Most provinces have specific venues attached to their dates, with some awaiting confirmation. Times, however, have not been published.

Read Parliament's schedule here.

The committee was empowered to look into the issue after Parliament passed a motion in that regard on February 27.

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith could not immediately be reached via phone on Sunday.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'He won't stop until he kills' - police urge women to report domestic abuse

2018-06-10 12:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:58 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:49 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 