 

Land: Amending Section 25 a 'great moment in South African history' - Justice Albie Sachs

2019-03-02 09:31

Jan Gerber

Former ConCourt Judge Albie Sachs gives input at the Constitutional Review Committee's colloquium on land expropriation without compensation. (Paul Herman, News24)

Former ConCourt Judge Albie Sachs gives input at the Constitutional Review Committee's colloquium on land expropriation without compensation. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs described amending Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow expropriation without compensation, as a "great moment" in South Africa's history.

"It is painful. It has to be disruptive. The status quo is not satisfactory," he told the Ad Hoc Committee to Amend Section 25 of the Constitution on Friday morning.

Sachs said the Constitution was drafted to be an "entrenched Constitution" that won't be easily amended.

Read: Land: Whatever you decide, it must be reviewable, Albie Sachs tells MPs

"We wanted it to be there in fair weather and bad weather," he said and cautioned against a rushed amendment.

He added that he was a "little alarmed" when he saw the amendment had to be completed before the end of this term.

He said there were two ways in which the Constitution could be amended. You can have a "very laconic amendment" where just a few words are amended, or you can have an amendment which acknowledges that it is a significant moment in the country's history and reflects this. Such an amendment would have a preamble. Sachs favours such an amendment.

He said the preamble would be an important guide to what the intention of the amendment is. The drawback would be that the drafters will fight over every word, Sachs warned.

"This not just a technical change [to the Constitution]. This affects the nation."

He said the process must also enable nation building. 

"The first step to nation building is to acknowledge the tension."

He said it shouldn't only be acknowledged as a fact, but "from the heart".

Also read: The nightmare 'land' situation we must avoid at all cost

Former tourism minister Valli Moosa said when the Constitution was drafted, Section 25 wasn't included to protect white people's land ownership. He said it was included after much debate as one of the most painful things about apartheid was how black people were removed from their land without compensation.

He also called on the committee to ensure that South Africans understood what it was busy with.

Moosa, who was closely involved with the drafting of the Constitution, also warned against rushing the amendment.

The committee is expected to meet again this coming Friday to hear from more experts.

Read more on:    albie sachs  |  land  |  land expropriation
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: McBride 'begged' ex-NPA boss to prosecute IPID cases for months, Abrahams denies 'baseless' claims

2019-03-02 08:26

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, March 1 2019-03-01 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 