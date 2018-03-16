 

Land at the heart of KZN farm attack – department of agriculture

2018-03-16 21:42

Kaveel Singh

Eshowe – Issues surrounding the validity of land claims in Esha are part of the main underlying reasons for recent violence in the area, the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development has said.

Spokesperson Khaya Nkwanyana spoke to News24 at Corby Hill Farm on Friday, where the government was assessing damage from a rampage, allegedly by the local Xulu Homestead community, following the shooting of a man on the farm. Two other farms were also damaged, but were not part of Corby Hill Farm.

"During our engagements, we had picked up on the issue around communities and traditional leaders believing the areas where the farms are located should be under land reform claims."

Nkwanyana said that this was a separate issue.

"There are processes to put in claims through government. You cannot just come burn property like this."

Siphamandla Xulu was allegedly fishing in a private dam on a farm in Umlalazi on Tuesday when he was shot by a security guard from V-1 Security. The security guard appeared in court on Thursday and the case was postponed to March 22.

Nkwanyana said the department had visited V-1 Security, which conceded to heavy handedness on the part of its security guard.

"We spoke to the management and they agreed that, if a person was fishing illegally, they could have been told to leave instead of shooting and killing them."

Sense of fear in farmers

Nkwanyana said that, after speaking to farmers, the government sensed fear.

"They are moving around with their guns because they are afraid. The white farms that were attacked had nothing to do with this farm. In fact, this farm belongs to a black doctor from Empangeni."

The farm owner is believed to be on holiday overseas.

Nkwanyana said the government would continue its engagement with all stakeholders, including chiefs in the area.

Read more on:    durban  |  land  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

READ: Original indictment in Zuma case

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 07:56 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 06:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 16 2018-03-16 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 