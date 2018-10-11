 

Land: Dates set for Parliamentary debate on expropriation without compensation

2018-10-11 21:17

Jan Gerber

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament is expected to debate whether the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation between November 26 and 28.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) met on Thursday to discuss its programme and elected ANC MP Stanford Maila as chairperson.

This, after Vincent Smith stepped down as chairperson of the CRC and other committees last month, after News24 revealed that he received payments of R670 000 from contractor Bosassa. Smith said the money was a loan.

The committee is expected to hold hearings at Parliament on October 25 and 26 to listen to oral presentations from members of the public who indicated on their written submissions that they would like to address the committee. This excludes political parties and individuals not representing a constituency.

The committee identified 18 people to make oral submissions, but the list could grow by a few names because the committee secretariat is still trying to get hold of some people who made submissions.

Co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande said the committee would finish its report by November 15, after which it would be debated and voted on between November 26 and 28.

"No extensions anymore. We conclude this thing end of November," he told the committee.

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces instructed the committee to establish whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses was necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and also to propose constitutional amendments where necessary.

The committee has already held hearings in all the nine provinces and a week of oral submissions was held last month in Parliament.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    land expropriation  |  land hearings  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ex-KPMG partner slams SARB's 'fatally tainted' VBS report, heads to court

2018-10-11 21:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman uses child to steal cellphone from shopper's handbag
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 