Land expropriation: Here's when Parliament's public hearings will be held in your province

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee - which is looking into amending Section 25 of the Constitution, that deals with expropriation of land without compensation - will embark on a provincial tour to hold public hearings on the subject from next month.

From June 26 to August 4, the committee will - in two teams - travel to the nine provinces, where they will hold at least three meetings per province in different venues.

Parliament goes into recess from June 15 for two months, and will only return in mid-August.

The breakdown of the tour by province is:

Province - Date - Number of meetings

- Northern Cape - June 26 - 30 - Four meetings;

- Limpopo - June 27 - 30 - Four meetings;