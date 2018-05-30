 

Land expropriation: Here's when Parliament's public hearings will be held in your province

2018-05-30 05:22

Paul Herman

(iStock)

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee - which is looking into amending Section 25 of the Constitution, that deals with expropriation of land without compensation - will embark on a provincial tour to hold public hearings on the subject from next month.

From June 26 to August 4, the committee will - in two teams - travel to the nine provinces, where they will hold at least three meetings per province in different venues.

Parliament goes into recess from June 15 for two months, and will only return in mid-August.

The breakdown of  the tour by province is:

Province - Date - Number of meetings

- Northern Cape - June 26 - 30 - Four meetings;

- Limpopo - June 27 - 30 - Four meetings;

- Mpumalanga - July 2 - 4 - Three meetings;

- Free State - July 2 - 4 - Three meetings;

- North West - July 17 - 19 - Three meetings;

- KwaZulu-Natal - July 18 - 21 - Four meetings;

- Eastern Cape - July 23 - 28 - Four meetings;

- Gauteng - July 26 - 28 - Three meetings;

- Western Cape - August 1 - 4 - Five meetings.

To view the specific towns and cities that will be visited, as well as their respective venues, click HERE.

Members of the public can still make written submissions to the committee, either by letter or email, before June 15.

Details on how to submit a written submission can be found on Parliament's website HERE.

There will also be one final phase for oral submissions in Parliament from August 7 to 17. Presenters will be invited based on the submissions received.

A date for a colloquium with experts, academics, policy makers, faith-based groups, the South African Local Government Association and many others was also in the pipeline.

